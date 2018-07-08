  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMAutoNation All Access
    11:00 PMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antonio Senzatela, Carlos Gonzalez, Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies, Seattle Mariners, Trevor Story

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryon Healy homered and tied a career high with five RBIs, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 6-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

gettyimages 994071646 Rockies Lose The Sweep, Take Series Against Mariners

SEATTLE, WA – JULY 8: Second baseman DJ LeMahieu #9 of the Colorado Rockies turns a double play after forcing Denard Span #4 of the Seattle Mariners at first base on a ball hit Ryon Healy #27 of the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a game at Safeco Field on July 8, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Healy, who had a two-run double in the first inning, put Seattle ahead for good with his three-run homer — his 18th of the season — in the sixth inning. He entered the game in an 0-for-13 slump.

Wade LeBlanc (5-0) picked up the win despite giving up four runs and allowing three homers to the Rockies in six innings. The three homers allowed were the most by LeBlanc in an appearance this season.

Edwin Diaz struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth for his major league-leading 35th save.

gettyimages 994057270 Rockies Lose The Sweep, Take Series Against Mariners

SEATTLE, WA – JULY 8: Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies is congratulated by Trevor Story #27 of the Colorado Rockies after hitting a solo home run off o starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc #49 of the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a game at Safeco Field on July 8, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Charlie Blackmon, Carlos Gonzalez and Trevor Story hit the homers for the Rockies, who snapped a five-game winning streak.

Blackmon gave the Rockies a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with his 17th home run. The Mariners answered in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases for Kyle Seager’s sacrifice fly and again for Healy’s double.

gettyimages 994056838 Rockies Lose The Sweep, Take Series Against Mariners

SEATTLE, WA – JULY 8: Carlos Gonzalez #5 of the Colorado Rockies is congratulated by third base coach Stu Cole after hitting a solo home run off of starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc #49 of the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a game at Safeco Field on July 8, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Gonzalez led off the fifth inning with his eighth homer for Colorado, and Story gave the Rockies a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth with a two-run shot, his 17th.

In the bottom of the inning, Nelson Cruz walked and Kyle Seager singled. One out later, Healey homered to left field.

Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela (3-2) allowed all six runs and five hits, walking three with two strikeouts. Senzatela was making his second start of the season after opening the year in the bullpen and a stint in Triple-A Albuquerque. He pitched seven scoreless innings in his previous outing on July 3.

The six runs allowed also ended a streak of eight games where Rockies starters allowed two runs or fewer, which tied a team record.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rockies: SS Story was back in the starting lineup, one day after snapping his consecutive games played streak at 139 due to a bruised right foot.

Mariners: Dee Gordon started at second base after missing a game with a sore hip. … Manager Scott Servais said C Mike Zunino, who went on the DL Thursday with a left ankle bone bruise, has an “outside chance” at returning to the team after the All Star break.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (6-3, 3.90 ERA) starts Tuesday at Arizona. Anderson is 4-0 in 11 road starts this season, and has thrown eight scoreless innings in his last two starts.

Mariners: RHP Mike Leake (8-5, 4.11) takes the mound in Los Angeles against the Angels on Tuesday as the Mariners start a six-game road trip. Leake earned a loss against the Angels in his last start, giving up four runs in four innings.

By DAIMON EKLUND

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s