Red Canyon Fire (credit: Eagle County Sheriff)

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A report of a new wildland fire burning in Eagle County has prompted the immediate evacuations of the Red Canyon Estates.

red canyon fire eagle co sheriff New Wildland Fire Near Wolcott Forces Immediate Evacuations

Red Canyon Fire (credit: Eagle County Sheriff)

Greater Eagle Fire officials say the fire is burning near Wolcott — about an hour northeast of Basalt where the Lake Christine Fire is burning.

Details about the Red Canyon Fire have not been released.

