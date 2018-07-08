EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A report of a new wildland fire burning in Eagle County has prompted the immediate evacuations of the Red Canyon Estates.

Greater Eagle Fire officials say the fire is burning near Wolcott — about an hour northeast of Basalt where the Lake Christine Fire is burning.

#BREAKING – Report of wildland fire in the area of Wolcott. Multiple units responding. @EagleCountySO @EagleRiverFire — Greater Eagle Fire (@gefpd) July 8, 2018

Details about the Red Canyon Fire have not been released.

