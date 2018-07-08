BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – Mandatory evacuations on most roads in Basalt are expected to be lifted on Monday.

The Lake Christine Fire has grown to 5,916 acres and is eight percent contained.

Eagle County Sheriff’s officials say the evacuation orders to be lifted will start at 8 a.m. They do not include Lake Christine Road, Wilderness Road, Promontory Lane, Wild Spring Lane, Cedar Drive and Pinion Drive.

More than 550 fire personnel are at the Lake Christine Fire. Sunday, crews continued to mop up and patrol hot spots on the west and southern flanks of the fire. Utility providers are also working in the fire area to maintain and restore service to affected areas.

A public meeting will be held Sunday at 5 p.m. at Basalt High School.

