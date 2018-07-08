  • CBS4On Air

BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – Mandatory evacuations on most roads in Basalt are expected to be lifted on Monday.

lake christine fire 10pkg transfer frame 887 Some Mandatory Evacuations At Lake Christine Fire To Be Lifted

(credit: CBS)

The Lake Christine Fire has grown to 5,916 acres and is eight percent contained.

Eagle County Sheriff’s officials say the evacuation orders to be lifted will start at 8 a.m. They do not include Lake Christine Road, Wilderness Road, Promontory Lane, Wild Spring Lane, Cedar Drive and Pinion Drive.

lake christine fire 5vomap frame 922 Some Mandatory Evacuations At Lake Christine Fire To Be Lifted

More than 550 fire personnel are at the Lake Christine Fire. Sunday, crews continued to mop up and patrol hot spots on the west and southern flanks of the fire. Utility providers are also working in the fire area to maintain and restore service to affected areas.

shooting range fire dangers 6pkg frame 450 Some Mandatory Evacuations At Lake Christine Fire To Be Lifted

The Lake Christine Fire (credit: CBS)

 A public meeting will be held Sunday at 5 p.m. at Basalt High School.

LINK: Lake Christine Fire Map

