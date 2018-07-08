FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of lifeguards from all over Colorado suited up for the 33rd Annual Colorado Parks & Recreation Association Awards in Federal Heights.

In all, 36 teams and 450 individual lifeguards competed at Water World on Sunday.

The competition highlighted survival and safety.

The awards were broken down into three categories:

Fastest Female Lifeguard

1st place Taylor Juran (Ken Caryl Ranch Metro District))

2nd place Avery Turney (Ken Caryl Ranch Metro District)

3rd place Cassidy Crittenden (City of Boulder)

Fastest Male Lifeguard

*1st place Patrick Giedeman (City of Golden) * Tie

Erik Stolz (Denver Parks & Recreation) * Tie

2nd place Max Kempe (Foothills Park & Recreation District)

3rd place Dominic Griffen (Highlands Ranch Community Association)

Overall Team Placement

1st place City of Boulder

2nd place City of Golden

3rd place Foothills Park & Recreation District