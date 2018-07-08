  • CBS4On Air

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of lifeguards from all over Colorado suited up for the 33rd Annual Colorado Parks & Recreation Association Awards in Federal Heights.

In all, 36 teams and 450 individual lifeguards competed at Water World on Sunday.

The competition highlighted survival and safety.

The awards were broken down into three categories:

Fastest Female Lifeguard

1st place         Taylor Juran (Ken Caryl Ranch Metro District))

2nd place       Avery Turney (Ken Caryl Ranch Metro District)

3rd place        Cassidy Crittenden (City of Boulder)

Fastest Male Lifeguard

*1st place       Patrick Giedeman (City of Golden) * Tie

Erik Stolz (Denver Parks & Recreation) * Tie

2nd place       Max Kempe (Foothills Park & Recreation District)

3rd place        Dominic Griffen (Highlands Ranch Community Association)

Overall Team Placement

1st place         City of Boulder

2nd place       City of Golden

3rd place        Foothills Park & Recreation District

