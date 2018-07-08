By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Today will almost be a carbon copy of Saturday with mostly sunny skies giving way to scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Storms shouldn’t last too long but could produce gusty wind, intense lightning and up to a half inch of rain over a short period of time.

Small hail will also be possible.

The eastern plains will likely stay dry and there’s about a 20% chance for a storm in Denver and the urban corridor between Castle Rock and Fort Collins.

Chances are a bit higher in the mountains where lightning will be an issue for hikers after the noon hour.

Southwest Colorado could see some locally heavy rain and small hail in and around the 416 Fire.

Looking ahead the week will stay hot with temperatures similar to this weekend.

Drier air moving in should lower the chance for showers and storms Monday and Tuesday before chances increase once again Wednesday and Thursday.

