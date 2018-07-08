  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – A church with a focus on helping those in need is celebrating 75 years in downtown Denver.

Holy Ghost Church held a mass on Sunday along with tours and an outdoor celebration.

The church is mostly known for its annual Christmas parties put on by the late Father Woody.

He opened the doors of the church to the homeless in 1985.

Church leaders say that led to the construction of the Samaritan House in Denver.

One family traveled from Highlands Ranch to attend Sunday’s services.

“We bring our family here and everything. The kids are growing up here. We’ve built our own tradition up here. It displays the rich tradition of the church,” said one man

Holy Ghost helps feed about 3,000 people every year.

