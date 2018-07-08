  • CBS4On Air

Craig, Divide Fire, Fire Whirl, Moffat County

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Divide Fire has now burned nearly 20,000 acres in Moffat County.

The fire started on June 20 more than 20 miles north of Craig. It’s about 40 percent contained.

More than 70 fire personnel are there fighting the fire.

Strong wind speeds have fueled the flames. Firefighters from Thornton Fire Department at the Divide Fire shared a picture of a fire whirl on Saturday.

fire whirl credit thornton fire Divide Fire Kicks Up Fire Whirl Weather Phenomenon

Fire whirl at the Divide Fire. (credit: Thornton Fire Dept.)

Meteorologist Chris Spears explains the phenomenon.

