MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Divide Fire has now burned nearly 20,000 acres in Moffat County.

The fire started on June 20 more than 20 miles north of Craig. It’s about 40 percent contained.

More than 70 fire personnel are there fighting the fire.

Strong wind speeds have fueled the flames. Firefighters from Thornton Fire Department at the Divide Fire shared a picture of a fire whirl on Saturday.

Meteorologist Chris Spears explains the phenomenon.

