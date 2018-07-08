AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators with the Aurora Police Department believe alcohol consumption and excessive speed may have contributed to a fatal accident early Sunday morning.

Police and fire personnel responded at 4:08 a.m. to the 2900 block of South Ceylon way.

There, a vehicle had collided with a tree.

Medics treated an adult female passenger who was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The adult driver of the car, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aurora PD investigators found evidence at the scene indicating speed and alcohol are possible factors in the incident.

The identity of the people involved was not released.