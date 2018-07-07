By Michael Abeyta

LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4) – When you think about the town of Larkspur usually one thing comes to mind: The Colorado Renaissance Festival.

“It’s really cool,” said Arden who is young enough to only have been to the festival twice.

It’s a kingdom tucked away in the foothills where “ye olde” times come to life. There are jousts, shows and many people in costume — but not all of them work there.

“I am like a warrior princess” says Arden. Her uncle, Zach Smith, likes to people watch and is impressed with how authentic it feels.

“It’s definitely like going back in time and a lot of people get into it,” he said.

The Colorado Renaissance Festival has been bringing laughs and wonder to Coloradans for 42 years. Even though there are perennial favorites, there’s always something new to discover.

“I’ve actually lived in Colorado my whole life, and I’ve never been here before,” Smith said.

His wife, Evangelina Fernandez, is looking forward all the food because she knows it will be her favorite part.

“I’m going to go with eating, and I haven’t even tried anything yet” she said when asked what she looked forward to.

After seeing all of the costumes last year, Arden knew this time she, her aunt and uncle had to participate.

“When my auntie and uncle took me to the store to get a costume, I was like ‘I have to dress up,'” she said.

Her aunt and uncle were glad to go along.

“When we do something, we go all out. We want to be a part of the experience,” Fernandez said.

Even though they like seeing all the knights and wenches, it’s pretty obvious that Arden has a favorite outfit.

“My costume.”

The Colorado Renaissance Festival runs every weekend until Aug. 5.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.