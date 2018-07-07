  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a hot and dry weekend along and east of Interstate 25 with very little in the way of cloud cover.

We have a large area of high pressure overhead right now and that creates a sinking motion in the atmosphere, which limits cloud growth.

Unfortunately along the Front Range Urban Corridor it also means we will have some issues with air quality, because that sinking motion traps pollutants near the surface.

An Ozone Alert is in effect through this afternoon for areas below 7,500 feet between Denver, Greeley, Boulder, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

It will be a slightly different story in the mountains where rain chances are slightly higher this afternoon and evening.

There is even the potential for some locally heavy rain in the San Juan Mountains of southwest Colorado.

Of course that is where the large 416 Fire is located so the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for that part of the state in case heavy rain develops within the burn area.

The next several days will feature more of the same as high pressure hangs out overhead.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

