TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weston Pass Fire is now 32 percent contained, and has grown to more than 13,000 acres in Teller County.

Firefighters started the day fighting the fire with sunny skies, but thunderstorms are expected to move in through the early evening.

Officials say crews are securing a line along the northern edge of the fire and along a contingency line from Rough and Tumble Creek to Country Road 22.

Crews will also build a fire line to the Buffalo Peaks Wilderness boundary.

The Park County Sheriff and the Colorado Department of Transportation also reopened Highway 285 between Fairplay and Antero Junction.

Officials will conduct daily briefings at 2 p.m. outside at Prather’s Grocery Store at 301 US Hwy 285 in Fairplay and at 3 p.m. outside at Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center at 343 US 24.

