  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    7:00 PMMe, Myself & I
    7:30 PMMe, Myself & I
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fairplay, Hwy 285, Local TV, Park County, Teller County, Weston Pass Fire, Wildfires

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weston Pass Fire is now 32 percent contained, and has grown to more than 13,000 acres in Teller County.

Firefighters started the day fighting the fire with sunny skies, but thunderstorms are expected to move in through the early evening.

gettyimages 990755916 Hwy 285 Reopened Near Weston Pass Fire

FAIRPLAY, CO – JULY 2: A helicopter returns for water after making a water drop on the Weston Pass Fire on July 2, 2018 near Fairplay, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Officials say crews are securing a line along the northern edge of the fire and along a contingency line from Rough and Tumble Creek to Country Road 22.

Crews will also build a fire line to the Buffalo Peaks Wilderness boundary.

gettyimages 990756062 Hwy 285 Reopened Near Weston Pass Fire

FAIRPLAY, CO – JULY 2: Members of the Craig Hotshots return to their crew cabs after a long day of fighting the Weston Pass Fire on July 2, 2018 near FairPlay, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Park County Sheriff and the Colorado Department of Transportation also reopened Highway 285 between Fairplay and Antero Junction.

weston pass fire from cdot sat 4pm Hwy 285 Reopened Near Weston Pass Fire

(credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

Officials will conduct daily briefings at 2 p.m. outside at Prather’s Grocery Store at 301 US Hwy 285 in Fairplay and at 3 p.m. outside at Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center at 343 US 24.

Additional Resources

Weston Pass Facebook Page

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s