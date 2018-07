PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Maroon Bells in Pitkin County are now featured on a new set of stamps from the U.S. Postal Service.

The “O Beautiful” forever stamps are inspired by the song America the Beautiful.

Many know the song was first a poem entitled “Pikes Peak” written by Katherine Lee Bates. She visited Colorado Springs in 1893.

The stamps illustrate some of the lyrics from the song which Americans have come to love.