ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An unidentified suspect was killed by an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy after officials say the suspect pointed a weapon at the deputy.

The suspect was one of several who were reportedly at a party at a vacant home on Lipan Street.

Deputies say they responded twice to the home for disturbances. The second time they responded to the home, they say, several people sped off in vehicles. One vehicle crashed near 70th Avenue and Broadway with another unrelated car, and deputies responded to help.

Officials say those subjects ran away, and one suspect pointed a weapon at the deputy. That’s when the deputy shot and killed the suspect. Officials have not detailed what kind of weapon the suspect had.

Details about the suspect or other subjects have not been released.

Adams County Sheriff Michael McIntosh says they’ve had many problems with the house before.

“I think those that live in the area kind of keep an eye on it and let us know when that (suspicious behavior) starts to happen,” McIntosh said.

McIntosh says some of the subjects were taken to the substation for interviews, but they do not face charges at this point. He adds the deputy who fired his weapon does not have body camera video of the incident. The deputy has been with the department for three years.