  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Breckenridge, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Local TV, Mountain Goats, Quandary Peak, Quandary Peak Trail, Summit County
File photo of mountain goat on Quandary Peak taken by Matthew Wert of Centennial.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Department of Wildlife officers are looking for information from the public about two mountain goats which were shot and killed on Quandary Peak Trail in Summit County.

Officials say the animals were found dead on July 4 about three miles up the trail. The mountain goats, young males, were found about 40 yards away from each other, according to officials.

quandry peak rescue 7pkg frame 2022 Wildlife Officials Find 2 Dead Mountain Goats On Independence Day

Quandary Peak (credit: CBS)

Now, investigators are looking for anyone who noticed suspicious behavior or activity on July 2 or 3 while hiking the mountain.

Members of the public who may have information should contact the Operation Game Thief (OGT) hotline at 877-265-6648. Tipsters could receive a $1,000 reward if the information leads to a citation being issued or an arrest made.

Callers can remain anonymous.

The offenders could face a fine of up to $100,000 or one year in prison or both.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s