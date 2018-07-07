File photo of mountain goat on Quandary Peak taken by Matthew Wert of Centennial.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Department of Wildlife officers are looking for information from the public about two mountain goats which were shot and killed on Quandary Peak Trail in Summit County.

Officials say the animals were found dead on July 4 about three miles up the trail. The mountain goats, young males, were found about 40 yards away from each other, according to officials.

Now, investigators are looking for anyone who noticed suspicious behavior or activity on July 2 or 3 while hiking the mountain.

Members of the public who may have information should contact the Operation Game Thief (OGT) hotline at 877-265-6648. Tipsters could receive a $1,000 reward if the information leads to a citation being issued or an arrest made.

Callers can remain anonymous.

The offenders could face a fine of up to $100,000 or one year in prison or both.