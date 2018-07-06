By Andrea Flores

Enjoy shopping, art, and world class food at the LoHi Bazaar BBQ. Today through Sunday, head to 32nd avenue for the free, all-ages event. Proceeds from the three-day festival benefit Water is Life, a charity working to provide safe drinking water around the world.

https://www.denverbazaar.com/lohibazaarbbq/

Start your Saturday morning with fresh food and local produce at the Union Station Farmers Market. Take the train into downtown Denver to stock up for the week ahead. It takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to Noon, now through October.

https://www.bcfm.org/union-station-farmers-market/

The third annual Tequila and Tacos Festival returns to Winter Park. Downtown Winter Park will transform into a tequila and taco tasting fiesta with live music and a chili cook off Saturday afternoon. Tickets start at $35.

http://www.playwinterpark.com/tequilaandtacos

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival takes place this weekend. Today through Sunday, meet international artists, sample fine cuisine, and listen to live music. It’s free for all to enjoy. http://cherrycreekartsfestival.org/

