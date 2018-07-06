By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– Whether you travel once a year or once a month, sitting inside an airport can be a little draining. On busy travel days, it can be a stressful environment to say the least. Now Denver International Airport is trying to change that.

The seasonal Pop-Up Park at DIA gives travelers a relaxing sample of Colorado’s beauty and nature while they are waiting to take off.

Located at the south end of the terminal by the Westin hotel, you’ll find people playing lawn games like corn hole and taking naps in the grass. There are also fitness classes, lounge seating areas and foliage.

A defining part of the Pop-Up Park are the potted gardens curated by students in the Colorado State University Landscape Design and Contracting Program.

They selected plants native to Colorado, giving passengers the opportunity to experience the local landscape without leaving the airport.

Visitors say it’s a nice change of pace.

“It’s bright! It reminds you of being outdoors, which is something you don’t really see in airports. You usually see many people hurrying and set on something they need to do. This is a nice spot to relax,” said traveler Phil Wright.

The Pop-Up Park is just one of a series of events happening at the airport throughout the summer.

The park is open every day from ‪10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ‪through September 3.

