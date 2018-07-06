Filed Under:Local TV, MAFFS, Modular Airborne Firefighting System, Peterson Air Force Base, Spring Fire, Weston Pass Fire, Wildfires

By Rick Sallinger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The military has joined the fight against wildfires burning in Colorado.

co wildfires 5vomap frame 905 Military Joins Fight Against Wildfires Burning In Colorado

Eight C-130s equipped with thousands of gallons of fire retardant are battling the flames. The planes are called MAFFS for “Modular Airborne Firefighting System.”

fire resources 6pkg frame 962 Military Joins Fight Against Wildfires Burning In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

In four days, they have made 40 trips into the smoke of the Spring Fire and Weston Pass Fire.
Some 80,000 pounds of retardant have been dropped so far.

fire resources 6pkg frame 2335 Military Joins Fight Against Wildfires Burning In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

On board one of those aircraft is Staff Sgt. Annie Lepillez of Colorado Springs.

fire resources 6pkg frame 1228 Military Joins Fight Against Wildfires Burning In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

“I had seen the fires in 2013 in Black Forest,” she said.

black forest fire 8 Military Joins Fight Against Wildfires Burning In Colorado

A C-130 drops slurry on the Black Forest Fire on June 13, 2013. (credit: CBS)

The sight of the retardant falling out of the sky onto the fire captivated her.

“I saw them do a drop and I thought, that’s got to be the coolest job.”

fire resources 6pkg frame 1202 Military Joins Fight Against Wildfires Burning In Colorado

Staff Sgt. Annie Lepillez (credit: CBS)

She joined the Air Force Reserve and now is a loadmaster on one of the C-130s. She helps manage the retardant loaded and stored in these tanks. They have been dropping 3,000 gallons at a time.

fire resources 6pkg frame 176 Military Joins Fight Against Wildfires Burning In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

“The amount is going to be based on the weather the hotter it is we can’t put on as much,” Sgt. Lepillez explained.

fire resources 6pkg frame 1581 Military Joins Fight Against Wildfires Burning In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

And it has been hot, but with the rain there has been a difference.

fire resources 6pkg frame 1317 Military Joins Fight Against Wildfires Burning In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

Colonel James DeVere, the Air Expeditionary Group Commander told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger they are making headway.

fire resources 6pkg frame 1927 Military Joins Fight Against Wildfires Burning In Colorado

Colonel James DeVere (credit: CBS)

“With the air tankers being able to help contain the fires so the firefighters on the ground could put those fires out.”

fire resources 6pkg frame 692 Military Joins Fight Against Wildfires Burning In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

They fly 150 feet above the ground at the speed of about 110 mph. Sgt. Lepillez has found her first missions to be a thrill.

fire resources 6pkg frame 1341 Military Joins Fight Against Wildfires Burning In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

“Especially being here in Colorado being able to fight fires here in my home state is extra special.“

This job does not come without danger. Six years ago, four crew members were killed one of the planes crashed while on a firefighting mission in South Dakota. A thunderstorm’s microburst was cited as the probable cause.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

