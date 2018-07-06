  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Mar-A-Lago, Work Visa
President Donald Trump's beach front Mar-a-Lago resort on January 11, 2018 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s resort, Mar-a-Lago, filed a request to the Department of Labor for 40 additional visas for foreign servers, according to a Job Order Record filed on Thursday.

The Florida resort requested 40 H-2B visas, which are visas for temporary non-agricultural workers. In order to obtain H-2Bs, employers must prove that there are not enough US workers who are “able, willing, qualified, and available” to do the temporary work.

In January, the resort requested 70 H-2B visas for cooks, housekeepers, and servers.

The latest request sets the wages at $12.68 per hour, and due to terms set by the visa, employees can only work for the company that sponsors the visa itself. The servers would work October through May.

The President has said before in a 2015 interview with MSNBC that “getting help in Palm Beach during the season is almost impossible.” However, the New York Times reported in 2016 that since 2010, only 17 of 300 American applicants were hired at the club. And since October of 2015, Mar-a-Lago has filed 10 separate requests for H-2B visas.

Though Mar-a-Lago requested 40 visas, information has not been made public on how many visas it will receive. Congress sets a cap of 66,000 new H-2B visas a year.

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s