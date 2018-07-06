By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver and most of the Front Range will experience a mostly sunny, dry, and very warm day Friday. Meanwhile the foothills and mountains have a chance for thunderstorms.

The chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will continue over the mountains through the weekend while most of the I-25 corridor and most of the Eastern Plains remains dry. The exception will be the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties where a brief afternoon or evening thunderstorm is possible.

The highest chance for rain in Colorado on Friday is near the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado. The Durango area is under a Flash Flood Watch from noon until 9 p.m. Friday because of the threat of flooding and debris flows over the 416 Fire burn scars.

Speaking of wildfires, there is at least a small chance for rain in the area of Spring Fire near La Veta Pass and the Lake Christine Fire near Basalt and El Jebel on Thursday. Unforantly the chance is only about 20% – but at least there is a chance!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.