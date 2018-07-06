Filed Under:El Jebel, Lake Christine Fire, Local TV, Roaring Fork River, Wildfires

By Matt Kroschel

EL JEBEL, Colo. (CBS4)– As flames consumed thousands of acres in the backyards of people who live along the Roaring Fork River, it wasn’t hard to find positive and uplifting stories to tell, despite the gravity of the situation with the Lake Christine Fire still sinking in.

lake christine fire 6pkg frame 1423 Reporters Notebook: Community Bands Together During Destructive Wildfire

(credit: CBS)

We watched at a stoplight roadblock in El Jebel as a car pulled over to the shoulder, the driver rolled down his window and handed the two young Colorado State Patrol troopers some sandwiches before driving off into the darkness.

lake christine fire Reporters Notebook: Community Bands Together During Destructive Wildfire

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

We met the volunteers, including some people who themselves were forced to evacuate; pitching in to make sure firefighters had enough food.

salvation army fire volunteers 6pkg frame 413 Reporters Notebook: Community Bands Together During Destructive Wildfire

(credit: CBS)

Corporations like Whole Foods dropped off dinner one night, enough to feed 300 people.

volunteers e1530930183881 Reporters Notebook: Community Bands Together During Destructive Wildfire

(credit: CBS)

The Salvation Army with their “Emergency Canteen” (they don’t serve beer) rolled up and within a matter of minutes started organizing breakfast and volunteers packed brown bag lunches.

salvation army fire volunteers 6pkg frame 492 Reporters Notebook: Community Bands Together During Destructive Wildfire

(credit: CBS)

lake christine fire 6pkg frame 702 Reporters Notebook: Community Bands Together During Destructive Wildfire

(credit: CBS)

There was the woman from Aspen who saw the fire as it quickly grew, drove to the command post and just started working to make things easier for those out on the front lines.

lake christine fire 6pkg frame 1053 Reporters Notebook: Community Bands Together During Destructive Wildfire

CBS4’s Matt Kroschel interviews Sharen Kurtz (credit: CBS)

I could go on. And I will.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Like the young cowboys from Wyoming who were in town for the rodeo, instead forming a caravan of horse trailers helping ranchers evacuate and transport the animals to the large animal shelter in Rifle. Or the stack of toys, so large the Red Cross had to start turning folks with more donations away, all for the evacuated kids to play with while at the shelters.

lake christine fire 6pkg frame 268 Reporters Notebook: Community Bands Together During Destructive Wildfire

(credit: CBS)

All of this is enough to make you tear up. And, yes, I did that several times while talking with these amazing people. When we talk about “Together4Colorado” it is not just a slogan, it is a commitment. Not just a commitment from us at CBS4 to bring you the stories, but one from you to keep up the incredible acts of kindness and love that make this state and the people who live here the best in the country.

lake christine fire 6pkg frame 1756 Reporters Notebook: Community Bands Together During Destructive Wildfire

(credit: CBS)

There will be more fires this season, that’s a sad reality. Wherever the next one sparks it’s also a fact, the community will rise to the occasion. They will lift each other up and they will show gratitude to the fire crews who are there to fight on our behalf.

cbsdenver truck Reporters Notebook: Community Bands Together During Destructive Wildfire

(credit: CBS)

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s