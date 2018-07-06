EL JEBEL, Colo. (CBS4) – Some evacuations have been lifted for residents living close to the Lake Christine Fire. Weather conditions are improving as well for firefighters who are battling the 5,263 acre wildfire burning near the Colorado towns of Basalt and El Jebel.

Gov. John Hickenlooper, Sen. Cory Gardner and Rep. Scott Tipton visited the area on Friday morning and got an update from the wildfire management team.

Mandatory evacuations have been lifted for residents who live in Garfield County. The burn area is actually in Eagle County, and mandatory evacuations there as well as in neighboring Pitkin County remain in effect.

The number of homes destroyed by the fire remains static at three.

“This fire obviously really came out of nowhere and grew very rapidly and we had issues around electrical transmission, a lot of building at risk,” Hickenlooper said.

Hundreds of firefighters have driven in from other parts of the Colorado to help — including a crew from Denver — and more reinforcements are on the way.

Winds in the area aren’t nearly as erratic as they were on Wednesday, when the fire was mostly out of control. And CBS4 meteorologist Ashton Altieri reports there is a small chance for rain in the Roaring Fork Valley on Friday.

The Lake Christine Fire started on Tuesday when investigators said two people were shooting tracer rounds at a gun range. Both were cited.

Hickenlooper and the other leaders will also travel to the Spring Fire near La Veta on Friday. That wildfire has burned over 103,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes.

Call 970-510-0705 for more information about the fire.

