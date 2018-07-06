  • CBS4On Air

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – The threat of hail remains strong as the summer rolls on in Colorado, and one resident has found what he thinks is a great way to protect his vehicle.

hail1 Coloradan Hopes Inflatable Device Will Keep New Truck Safe From Hail

(credit: Ed Taylor)

Orland Yee, of Parker, bought a product called Hail Protector to protect his new truck. The truck is too big to fit into his garage so he usually just parks it in their driveway.

“Since Colorado gets a lot of hail, I did some research for things that would protect our new vehicle from hail. And I found this thing that was made in Texas,” Yee told CBS4.

PHOTO GALLERIES: Colorado Mid-June Hail Storms | Hail & Rain On 6/24

Yee said it goes on quickly, and he and his family are hoping it works the next time a hail storm hits the area.

