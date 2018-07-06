COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Penny the giraffe calf is getting stem cell therapy after suffering some “small setbacks,” according to officials at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Penny, born June 4, was found with her legs splayed out underneath her on Wednesday, June 13.

“Since then, the Zoo’s animal care and veterinary teams have been partnering to provide the best possible decisions for the calf’s well-being,” the zoo website states.

Previous Report: Giraffe Calf Penny Doing Better But ‘Still Not 100 Percent Healthy’

Penny has shown improvement, however, last week she re-injured her back right leg.

She experienced some lameness and swelling in her injured leg and developed a fever, officials said. She was being treated with antibiotics and pain medication

“Her appetite has also decreased, although she is still eating on occasion,” officials said Saturday. “New blood work also shows some concerns, with elevated levels of white blood cells and lactic acid. Because of all of this, she is back on strict stall rest, and her visits with Tamu have been suspended for now.”

Her fever broke on Sunday, which officials called “encouraging.”

She fell again Monday night but did not splay, officials said. By Tuesday, she was able to get up and down on her own.

On Thursday, officials said Penny was having an “off day.”

“We have seen some small setbacks occur. She hasn’t shown as much interest in laying down or nursing, and her milk intake has lowered,” officials said on Facebook on Thursday.