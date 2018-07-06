By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Fire Department has sent a crew to aid in the fight against the Lake Christine Fire that is burning near Basalt. The wildfire has burned nearly 8,300 acres, and has so far destroyed three homes.

Eight firefighters and two engines from the Denver Fire Department have been sent out west to help.

A fire map showed the fire grew overnight and is spreading mostly to the north. There are two evacuation centers, one at Basalt High School and the other at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale.

Gov. John Hickenlooper will also head to the scene of the fire on Friday, touring the Lake Christine incident command in the morning, before heading south to the Spring Fire near La Veta that has burned over 103,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes.

