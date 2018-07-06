  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Basalt, Carbondale, Colorado Wildfires, Eagle County, El Jebel, Evacuations, Garfield County, Lake Christine Fire, Pitkin County, Wildfires. Local TV

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Fire Department has sent a crew to aid in the fight against the Lake Christine Fire that is burning near Basalt. The wildfire has burned nearly 8,300 acres, and has so far destroyed three homes.

firefighters 1 Denver Firefighting Crew Head Out To Help Battle Lake Christine Fire

(credit: CBS)

Eight firefighters and two engines from the Denver Fire Department have been sent out west to help.

firefighters 2 Denver Firefighting Crew Head Out To Help Battle Lake Christine Fire

(credit: CBS)

A fire map showed the fire grew overnight and is spreading mostly to the north. There are two evacuation centers, one at Basalt High School and the other at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale.

RELATED: ‘A Lot Of Anger’: Community Reacts To Lake Christine Fire Cause

Gov. John Hickenlooper will also head to the scene of the fire on Friday, touring the Lake Christine incident command in the morning, before heading south to the Spring Fire near La Veta that has burned over 103,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes.

shooting range fire dangers 6pkg frame 745 Denver Firefighting Crew Head Out To Help Battle Lake Christine Fire

(credit: CBS)

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

