WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The search for a girl who has been missing since Monday morning is over.

Wheat Ridge police say the 7-year-old girl was reportedly taken by her non-custodial mother, Fanesa Dominguez.

Police say they safely located the girl on Thursday afternoon when she walked into the police station with her grandmother who has guardianship of the girl. Investigators did not release details about whether the girl’s mother was located.