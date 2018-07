PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A tornado was spotted in western Park County in Thursday, only the sixth confirmed tornado in that county since records began in 1950.

The picture of the tornado was sent to CBS4 by Kathleen Conroe. The tornado touched down south of the Town of Fairplay.

Park County is where the Weston Pass Fire is burning.

There were no reports of any damage from that tornado as of Thursday afternoon.