LAKE CHRISTINE FIRE3 homes destroyed in wildfire burning next to Basalt, new evacuations ordered
Filed Under:Colorado Wildfires, Costilla County, Huerfano County, Jesper Joergensen, Las Animas County, Local TV, Spring Creek Fire, Spring Fire

LA VETA, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire burning near La Veta in southern Colorado has grown to more than 100,000 acres. The Spring Fire was listed at 103,357 acres on Thursday morning.

spring fire2 Spring Fire Grows To More Than 100,000 Acres In Southern Colorado

(credit: Costilla and Huerfano Counties)

The fire remains 5 percent contained.

spring fire3 Spring Fire Grows To More Than 100,000 Acres In Southern Colorado

(credit: Costilla and Huerfano Counties)

The fire has impacted Costilla, Huerfano and now Las Animas Counties. Pre-evacuation orders have been put in place for some homes in Los Animas County, and all previous evacuations remain in place.

It has destroyed 104 homes plus the outdoor concert stage used by the Rio Grande Scenic Railroad.

Dozens of evacuees are currently living in shelters set up by the American Red Cross.

jesper jorgenson from costilla co so Spring Fire Grows To More Than 100,000 Acres In Southern Colorado

Jesper Joergensen (credit: Costilla County)

One man is under arrest and accused of starting the fire. Authorities accuse Jesper Joergensen, a 52-year-old Denmark native whose visa has expired, of starting the fire when he cooked meat on a fire pit on June 26. The fire started the next day reportedly feet away from the fire pit.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s