By Tim Wieland

LA VETA, Colo. (CBS4) – They are among the most powerful pictures of a devastating wildfire in Colorado. The pictures have been shared by people all over the world, most of whom had never heard of the small town of La Veta, Colorado.

Tomi Price is the photographer, she proudly calls this region home. For the Price family, ranching is in the blood. They’ve been working the land in the San Luis Valley for decades. So when the Spring Fire broke out near their property in La Veta in late June, the first reaction was heartbreak.

Price posted the pictures featured in this article on Facebook writing, “Our boys watch this Valley they’ve called their only home go up in flames.” The pictures show her husband, Chance, and their two boys watching the fire. She describes a “roller coaster of emotions” including sadness but also, “faith, hope and appreciation.”

The pictures were taken on Sunday, July 1, just a few days after the fire started. The Spring Fire has now grown to more than 100,000 acres.

Price told CBS4 that her family is very private, but she hopes that others will see what she sees in her pictures, “a lot of heartache, but also so much appreciation for the fire crews.” She wrote in her Facebook post, “Bless these brave men and women fighting this fire.”