By Tim Wieland

LA VETA, Colo. (CBS4) – They are among the most powerful pictures of a devastating wildfire in Colorado. The pictures have been shared by people all over the world, most of whom had never heard of the small town of La Veta, Colorado.

36589947 10156729500564645 1478002567014252544 n Viral Photos Show Ranching Family Watching Our Valley Go Up In Flames

(credit: Tomi Price)

Tomi Price is the photographer, she proudly calls this region home. For the Price family, ranching is in the blood. They’ve been working the land in the San Luis Valley for decades. So when the Spring Fire broke out near their property in La Veta in late June, the first reaction was heartbreak.

36499850 10156729500434645 6541137489891950592 n Viral Photos Show Ranching Family Watching Our Valley Go Up In Flames

(credit: Tomi Price)

Price posted the pictures featured in this article on Facebook writing, “Our boys watch this Valley they’ve called their only home go up in flames.” The pictures show her husband, Chance, and their two boys watching the fire. She describes a “roller coaster of emotions” including sadness but also, “faith, hope and appreciation.”

spring fire 13 Viral Photos Show Ranching Family Watching Our Valley Go Up In Flames

(credit: Tomi Price)

The pictures were taken on Sunday, July 1, just a few days after the fire started. The Spring Fire has now grown to more than 100,000 acres.

36487616 10156729500554645 4937500098608234496 n Viral Photos Show Ranching Family Watching Our Valley Go Up In Flames

(credit: Tomi Price)

Price told CBS4 that her family is very private, but she hopes that others will see what she sees in her pictures, “a lot of heartache, but also so much appreciation for the fire crews.” She wrote in her Facebook post, “Bless these brave men and women fighting this fire.”

