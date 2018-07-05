STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Steamboat Springs say they have recovered the body of a man they believe to be Matthew Shelters.

Shelters, who was 38, went missing more than two months ago and police didn’t suspect foul play in the disappearance.

The police chief there told the Steamboat Today he’s very saddened by this outcome.

The body was found along the bank of Soda Creek with Shelters’ ID and cellphone.

Friends and family started a Facebook page in the effort to find Shelters and they distributed T-shirts with his face printed on the front.