By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Numerous thunderstorms are expected across much of Colorado on Thursday as moisture streams into our state from the south. The best chance for rain along the Front Range will come after 2 p.m.

The rain will help the intense firefighting effort in the high country where at least nine fires are burning. However, it may been too good of a thing along the Sangre de Cristo mountains in southern Colorado where the Spring Creek Fire near La Veta was was 95,000 acres in size Thursday morning. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the area because of the threat from flooding and debris flows in the burn scare area.

Rain chances are unfortunately not as a high where the Lake Christine fire is burning near Basalt but at least there is a chance!

There is also a chance that a few storms become severe along and east of I-25 late Thursday. The threats would be hail up to the size of quarters and/or damaging wind up to about 60 mph.

The weather pattern will change again on Friday with sunny, hot, and mainly dry weather returning to Colorado through the weekend and into early next week. And of courser that means the fire danger is going to increase again.

