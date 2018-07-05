BASALT, Colo. (CBS4)– The community is reacting to the cause of the Lake Christine Fire, which has destroyed three homes in El Jebel and continues to threaten hundreds of others near Basalt.

“There is a lot of animosity and anger,” said one resident.

The district attorney is reviewing the case of two people, facing possible jail time if convicted, for shooting trace ammunition at the gun range, despite local fire bans. That ammunition sparked the fire. The DA says it could be considered reckless conduct, which would bump up the already serious charges they may face.

There are 200 crews fighting the wildfire that has burned nearly 5,000 acres near Basalt and destroyed three homes, two in the El Jebel city limits. On Friday, 300 more firefighters are expected to arrive.

There’s no containment so far, but firefighters have managed to keep the fire from crossing Highway 82, the main highway between Glenwood Springs and Aspen.

Fourth-degree arson charges could being a 6-year prison sentence for the two who sparked the fire.

Gov. John Hickenlooper will visit the Lake Christine Fire on Friday morning.

Additional Resources

Call 970-510-0705 for more information about the fire. The Eagle County Sheriff Facebook page is also providing official updates on the fire.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.