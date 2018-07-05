  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Costilla and Huerfano Counties)

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper will visit two wildfires burning in Colorado on Friday.

The governor will begin with a visit to the Lake Christine Fire burning near Basalt Friday morning. As of Thursday afternoon, that fire had burned nearly 5,000 acres and destroyed three homes, two in the El Jebel city limits.

lake christine fire Gov. Hickenlooper To Visit Spring Fire, Lake Christine Fire

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

There’s no containment so far, but firefighters have managed to keep the fire from crossing Highway 82, the main highway between Glenwood Springs and Aspen.

Gov. Hickenlooper will then travel to the Spring Fire and visit with community members and the emergency operations team on Friday afternoon.

The Spring Fire was listed at 103,357 acres on Thursday morning.

spring fire2 Gov. Hickenlooper To Visit Spring Fire, Lake Christine Fire

(credit: Costilla and Huerfano Counties)

The fire remains 5 percent contained.

It has destroyed 104 homes plus the outdoor concert stage used by the Rio Grande Scenic Railroad.

