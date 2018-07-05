  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:4th of July, Denver Broncos, John Elway, Local TV
DENVER, CO - JULY 4: Tyler Anderson #44 of the Colorado Rockies pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning of a game at Coors Field on July 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(CBS4)John Elway got a little silly on Wednesday to celebrate Independence Day. The Denver Broncos general manager posed for a photo at dusk with a Statue of Liberty hat on and a torch.

He posted a photo to his Instagram page with the message: “God Bless America 🇺🇸”

God Bless America 🇺🇸

A post shared by John Elway (@johnelway) on

Elway is standing in front of a lake in the photo, but it’s not clear which one.

Let’s hope more unexpected (great) photos like this one start to turn up on the former Broncos quarterback’s Instagram page. So far it’s been pretty standard fare — photos posing with family members, etc.

The Broncos are on a short vacation until training camp, which starts at the end of the month.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s