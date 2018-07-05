DENVER, CO - JULY 4: Tyler Anderson #44 of the Colorado Rockies pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning of a game at Coors Field on July 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(CBS4) – John Elway got a little silly on Wednesday to celebrate Independence Day. The Denver Broncos general manager posed for a photo at dusk with a Statue of Liberty hat on and a torch.

He posted a photo to his Instagram page with the message: “God Bless America 🇺🇸”

God Bless America 🇺🇸 A post shared by John Elway (@johnelway) on Jul 4, 2018 at 8:57pm PDT

Elway is standing in front of a lake in the photo, but it’s not clear which one.

Let’s hope more unexpected (great) photos like this one start to turn up on the former Broncos quarterback’s Instagram page. So far it’s been pretty standard fare — photos posing with family members, etc.

The Broncos are on a short vacation until training camp, which starts at the end of the month.