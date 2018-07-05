Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Global Supertanker, US Forest Service, USFS, Wildfires
(credit: CBS)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A “Call-When-Needed” contract has been signed for the Global Supertanker stationed in Colorado Springs but the approval process is stalled.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control signed the contract with the Global Supertanker for the use of a 747 in firefighting throughout Colorado. The approval process has been stalled because the Supertanker needs a US Forest Service required software addition.

(credit: Global Supertanker)

Once that issue has been resolved, the Supertanker would be certified to fight fires under its renewed CAL FIRE contract, contracts with other states including Colorado, as well as USFS lands.

(credit: CBS)

“Colorado is our home base, and there is nothing we’d like to be doing more than working alongside the brave men and women currently fighting some of the worst fires the state has ever seen,” said Global SuperTanker CEO Jim Wheeler in a statement. “We will work with the State of Colorado and others who need our services as quickly as possible.”

(credit: CBS)

The Supertanker’s B747-400 can make drops of 19,200 gallons of water, fire retardant or suppressant.

(credit: CBS)

