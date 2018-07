THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The federal government will help pay for repairs to the West Cooley Reservoir.

Severe storms causing mudslides and flooding damaged the reservoir in Thornton in 2015.

FEMA is giving the city a grant of more than $3 million.

Pres. Barack Obama issued disaster declarations for 15 counties in Colorado because of those storms that hit during a six-week period in May and June 2015.