DENVER (CBS4) – A German Shepard missing since Tuesday night has been reunited with his owner.

Christine Hager said Axel was scared by a loud noise and bolted.

“There was this loud boom on Tuesday night when I was having dinner and he took off,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Christine lives near Colfax Avenue and Syracuse and says the past week the fireworks have been relentless.

She put a plea out on Nextdoor and while he’s been spotted several times, she always arrived moments too late.

“I worry that he’s sitting somewhere and has no water and has no food and is terrified,” said Hager.

On Thursday, Hager got the news she’d been desperately waiting to hear.

“Axel has been reunited with his owner Christine,” officials with the neighborhood association tweeted. “A nice neighbor at 33rd and Magnolia found him.”

