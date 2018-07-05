By Dillon Thomas

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– More than one month after a gunman opened fire in a parking lot of an Aurora nightclub, killing one, the family of the victim is rallying the community together.

Dejon Williams, 37, was killed in the early morning hours of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

His wife, Shanan Daugherty, told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas that Williams was attempting to break up a fight when he was shot.

“Dejon was trying to break it up. And we heard gunshots. He dropped,” Daugherty said. “All hell broke loose.”

Three others were hit by gunfire, all of which were either friends of family of Williams.

“It was so fast,” Daugherty said.

Daugherty said she attempted to give assistance to Williams while waiting for emergency response teams to arrive.

“He was still alive. He was still breathing when the ambulance came to pick him up. That is the last time we saw him before the services,” Daugherty said.

After a month of letting police conduct their investigation while the family mourned their loss, Daugherty said it was time to come together in Williams’ honor.

At a rally scheduled for Saturday, Daugherty said the family will ask the community to come forward with any information they have. The event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

“There were so many people,” Daugherty said. “It is hard to understand why somebody doesn’t know who did this.”

Aurora police told CBS4 they did not have a suspect description but added there was an award for information leading to an arrest.

When asked what she would say to the gunman, Daugherty said she hoped they would come forward.

“We all answer to God. To our Heavenly Father. But, what you did, or what you know somebody else did, it was unprovoked,” Daugherty said. “It was selfish. And you got to live with that on your conscience the rest of your life.”

Daugherty described Williams as a man who loved sports, and coaching the youth in his community. She said he also took on the role as a father figure to her son, who had never has such a relationship with anyone else.

Daugherty wanted the community to honor Williams by not only finding his killer, but also by bringing an end to gun violence.

“We have got to come together as a community, and inspire and motivate peace.”

