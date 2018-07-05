PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) – Colorado police shot and killed a man who had stabbed another man to death.

Police say the incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pueblo when police were called about a family disturbance.

The first officer to arrive encountered a man and shot him. The man died at the scene, and the officer was treated for a minor injury.

Officer-involved shooting at residence in 1200 block of E Abriendo. One suspect deceased. One stabbing victim in hospital. No officers injured. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/kEt7JdNoUZ — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) July 4, 2018

Police spokesman Capt. Kenny Rider said another man was found with stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The incident remains under investigation.

