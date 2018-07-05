LAKE CHRISTINE FIRE3 homes destroyed in wildfire burning next to Basalt, new evacuations ordered
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Officer-Involved Shooting, Pueblo, Pueblo County, Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) – Colorado police shot and killed a man who had stabbed another man to death.

Police say the incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pueblo when police were called about a family disturbance.

The first officer to arrive encountered a man and shot him. The man died at the scene, and the officer was treated for a minor injury.

Police spokesman Capt. Kenny Rider said another man was found with stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The incident remains under investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s