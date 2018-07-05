Comments
PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) – Colorado police shot and killed a man who had stabbed another man to death.
Police say the incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pueblo when police were called about a family disturbance.
The first officer to arrive encountered a man and shot him. The man died at the scene, and the officer was treated for a minor injury.
Police spokesman Capt. Kenny Rider said another man was found with stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital where he died.
The incident remains under investigation.
