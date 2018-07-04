Filed Under:Fanesa Dominguez, Local TV, Wheat Ridge, Wheat Ridge Police, Zion Dominguez
Zion Dominguez (left) and Fanesa Dominguez (right) (credit: Wheat Ridge Police)

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Wheat Ridge police say they have found the vehicle wanted in the search for a 7-year-old girl reportedly taken by her non-custodial mother, but the child and woman remain missing.

zion dominguez from wheatridgepd Vehicle Found, Search For Missing Girl, Mother Continues

Zion Dominguez (credit: Wheat Ridge Police)

Investigators say Zion Dominguez is possibly with her non-custodial mother, Fanesa Dominguez. The two were thought to be traveling in a 1988 grey and/or silver Mercury Cougar with Colorado license plate 402-SRW. That vehicle was found at the home without the two.

The two were last seen Monday at around 10 a.m. near Harlan Street and W 38th Avenue.

wheat ridge car1 Vehicle Found, Search For Missing Girl, Mother Continues

(credit: Wheat Ridge Police)

Zion is described as 4′ tall, weighing about 50 lbs with shoulder-length curly hair.

fanesa dominguez from wheatridgepd Vehicle Found, Search For Missing Girl, Mother Continues

Fanesa Dominguez (credit: Wheat Ridge Police)

Fanesa is described as 5’7, weighing about 180 lbs last seen wearing blue fleece pajama pants and a beige and pink silk camisole.

Further details have not been released. The missing child alert is not an AMBER Alert.

If you see them, you’re urged to call 911 or Wheat Ridge Police at 303-237-2220.

