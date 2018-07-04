Some Evacuations Lifted In High Chateau Fire Burning In Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– There is good news coming out of the High Chateau Fire burning in Teller County. Residents of the Panorama and Ranch Resorts subdivisions were allowed to return home on Wednesday. Those neighborhoods will remain on a pre-evacuation notice.

The following areas were opened at 10 a.m.:

In Teller County:

Ranch Resorts East ONLY

In Park County :

Panoramas

Doe Valley

Park Ridge Ranch

Slater Creek Ranch

Pike Meadows

Four Mile Ranch

The residents of Deer Mountain and B Lazy M were allowed back into homes with proof of residency at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The High Chateau Fire has burned 1,423 acres and is 35 percent contained. Nine structures have burned in Teller County. A total of 183 homes remain under mandatory evacuations in Park County.

Additional Information from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office:

Without identification you will not be allowed back into the subdivisions. There will be a dumpster positioned at the entrance of Ranch Resorts East. This excludes Park County.

Call Animal Control Officers if you need to be reconnected with your pets. Teller County- 719-687-9652. In Park County, call 719-836-4121 ext. 5.

Please remember that we have fireman still working in the area along with First Responders who need first priority. Be cognizant and conscious that they are out there and driving back and forth on the same road that you are. Safety is our number one priority so please slow down and drive the speed limit.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

LINK: Chateau Fire Facebook Page

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.