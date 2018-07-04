AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– More than 100 people gathered outside the ICE Detention Center in Aurora on the Fourth of July to protest immigration issues, specifically parents being separated from their children at the U.S. border.

The protesters said they were there to denounce the U.S. government’s actions on Independence Day.

Last month, more than four dozen parents whose children have been taken away from them while crossing the U.S. border from Mexico were being held at a detention facility in Colorado.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities confirmed that about 50 parents are being held at the GEO-run facility in Aurora. That number had dropped this week.

Where their young ones are living is still not necessarily clear.

Rep. Mike Coffman, a Republican representing the 6th Congressional District which includes Aurora and Adams County, said on Tuesday there are now 42 parents being held at the center who have been separated from their children.

The protesters had armed guards protecting them outside the ICE facility.

More than 2,000 children have been held at the various centers around the country. Now, they are to be reunited with their parents under an executive order signed by Pres. Donald Trump in June.