LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– A boat helped pull a hot air balloon in distress to safety on Wednesday morning.

Dive rescue teams from the Littleton Fire Department and South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to Chatfield State Park to help the balloon.

It was low on fuel over the water with no wind to help push it to land.

The people in the balloon dropped a rope to the boat which towed it to the shore.

No one was injured in the rescue.