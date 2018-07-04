  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front moving in from the northeast will drop temperatures and bring a better chance for thunderstorms to Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday. After officially reaching 99° in Denver on Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 80s which is near normal the Forth of July.

Nearly all of Colorado will stay dry through at least noon on Wednesday. Then a 30% chance for thunderstorms will develop during the early afternoon in the foothills and mountains followed by a 40% chance for thunderstorms in the metro area mainly between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. By 8 p.m. we expect most of the storms to be east of the I-25 urban corridor and therefore most areas will be dry for fireworks.

In terms of the threat for severe weather, it’s not zero but most thunderstorms should remain below severe limits. If a storm manages to strengthen enough to become severe, the concern would be damaging wind and maybe hail up to the size of quarters. The best chance of this happening is east of I-25.

Additional thunderstorms are expected Thursday including in western and southern Colorado where rain is badly needed to help fight several wildfires.

Sunny, hot, and dry weather returns for Friday and the weekend.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

