EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Lake Christine Fire burning west of the Basalt gun range in Eagle County has burned 340 acres and was zero percent contained as of Wednesday morning.

Lake Christine Fire (credit: Les Stein)

Mandatory evacuations are still in place for Original Road, Silverado Dr, Hillcrest Drive, Sagewood and the Pineridge area. The evacuation center is at Basalt High School.

(credit: Les Stein)

The following areas are under a pre-evacuation notice:

Big and Little Pinyon areas, Sagewood area and the area around the Church of Christ. The Red Cross opened an evacuation center at Basalt High School at 600 Southside Drive in Basalt.

Approximately 80 home are threatened by the fire.

(credit: Les Stein)

Tuesday evening, two helicopters were gathering water from the Roaring Fork River west of downtown Basalt.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Two Rivers Road is closed in both directions, according to a Pitkin County alert.

Officials say the fire was caused by people at a shooting range. The suspects are known and have been issued a summons “in lieu of arrest by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Department,” according to the sheriff.

