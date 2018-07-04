AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– More patrols will be on the streets in Aurora this Fourth of July, looking for illegal fireworks and those lighting them.

All fireworks are illegal in Aurora. There have been five confirmed grassfires in Aurora so far this week as a direct result of illegal fireworks.

“We will go out, we will confiscate fireworks, those setting them off will receive a summons, which means they will have to go to court and they could be fined up to $2,650 for setting off illegal fireworks,” said Aurora Fire Rescue Lt. Laure Bridges.

Patrols will continue through Sunday.

Aurora police ask that the public avoid calling 911 to report illegal fireworks and instead call the non-emergency police line: 303-627-3100.

Instead, Aurora would like people to enjoy their free fireworks show on Wednesday evening:

Fourth of July Spectacular

Aurora Municipal Center

15151 E. Alameda Parkway

Aurora, CO 80012

www.auroragov.org/things_to_do/events/fourth_of_july_spectacular

Date: July 4, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Another popular event, the City of Aurora’s Fourth of July Spectacular offers a festival style atmosphere with live music, food and activities. Live music kicks off at 6, and you can enjoy a fun atmosphere with your friends and neighbors. Spread out on the lawn of the Aurora Municipal Center and hang out with friends and family while listening to live music. At 9:30, the event concludes with one of the best fireworks displays in the metro area.

