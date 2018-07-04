ELIZABETH, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Elizabeth had a close call on the Fourth of July that they say proves just how dangerous fireworks are with the dry conditions.

At noon Wednesday, Elizabeth fire crews responded to a brush fire on the side of the road at Morgan Trail and Cimarron Trail. The fire was started by fireworks most likely thrown from a car.

At noon today Elizabeth Fire responded to a brush fire along the side of the road at Morgan Trail and Cimarron Trail. The fire was started by fireworks most likely thrown from a car. Thankfully, the grasses… https://t.co/ikc1Rcfkph — Elizabeth Fire (@Elizabeth_Fire) July 4, 2018

Firefighters say thankfully the grasses in that area had been mowed which led to the slow-moving wildfire. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Some responsible young residents also chipped in to help put out the flames.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.