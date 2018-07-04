  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Elizabeth, fireworks, Local TV, Wildfires
(credit: Elizabeth Fire)

ELIZABETH, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Elizabeth had a close call on the Fourth of July that they say proves just how dangerous fireworks are with the dry conditions.

elizabeth fireworks2 Firefighters Rush To Put Out Grass Fire Caused By Fireworks

(credit: Elizabeth Fire)

At noon Wednesday, Elizabeth fire crews responded to a brush fire on the side of the road at Morgan Trail and Cimarron Trail. The fire was started by fireworks most likely thrown from a car.

Firefighters say thankfully the grasses in that area had been mowed which led to the slow-moving wildfire. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

elizabeth fireworks Firefighters Rush To Put Out Grass Fire Caused By Fireworks

(credit: Elizabeth Fire)

Some responsible young residents also chipped in to help put out the flames.

fireworks elizabeth Firefighters Rush To Put Out Grass Fire Caused By Fireworks

(credit: Elizabeth Fire)

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s