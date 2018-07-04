ELIZABETH, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Elizabeth had a close call on the Fourth of July that they say proves just how dangerous fireworks are with the dry conditions.
At noon Wednesday, Elizabeth fire crews responded to a brush fire on the side of the road at Morgan Trail and Cimarron Trail. The fire was started by fireworks most likely thrown from a car.
Firefighters say thankfully the grasses in that area had been mowed which led to the slow-moving wildfire. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
Some responsible young residents also chipped in to help put out the flames.
