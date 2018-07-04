DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver need your help finding two men wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a former East High School football player.

Investigators say Grand Cobb was stabbed outside the Bourbon Grill at Colfax Avenue and Pearl Street on July 1.

Police are hoping to find two people seen on surveillance cameras.

There will be a remembrance vigil for Cobb at the East High School football field on Thursday.

