DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver need your help finding two men wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a former East High School football player.

Investigators say Grand Cobb was stabbed outside the Bourbon Grill at Colfax Avenue and Pearl Street on July 1.

Grant Cobb

Grant Cobb (credit: Denver Police)

Police are hoping to find two people seen on surveillance cameras.

(credit: Denver Police)

(credit: Denver Police)

There will be a remembrance vigil for Cobb at the East High School football field on Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the people in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

