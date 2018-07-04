  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:4th of July, Anadarko, Blazen Illuminations, Civic Center Park, Fireworks Displays, Independence Day, Independence Eve, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4)– Thousands of people packed Civic Center Park or watched the livestream of Independence Eve to help celebrate America’s independence on Tuesday night.

Independence Eve, presented by Anadarko Petroleum and proudly sponsored by CBS4, brought a huge crowd to the park in downtown Denver.

indy eve dave masters 6 Thousands Gather In Civic Center Park For Independence Eve Celebration

(credit: Dave Masters)

The party started with Chris Daniels and the Kings.

gettyimages 991240694 master Thousands Gather In Civic Center Park For Independence Eve Celebration

DENVER, CO – JULY 03: Folks dance during a concert by Chris Daniels and the Kings during the Independence Eve at Civic Center Park celebration July 03, 2018. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

For Coloradans like Lauren Shockey, it is the best way to celebrate the holiday.

PHOTO GALLERY: Independence Eve

“Fourth of July is my most favorite holidays. The saddest thing always was that it was just never long enough. For Christmas you get a whole month to celebrate,” said Shockey. “No matter how divided we are or what’s going on politically, this is a good time to come together. It’s what’s important.”

independence eve 13 Thousands Gather In Civic Center Park For Independence Eve Celebration

(credit: CBS)

The night ended with a fireworks show synced with patriotic music by the 101st Army Band.

independence eve 8 Thousands Gather In Civic Center Park For Independence Eve Celebration

(credit: CBS)

LIST: 4th Of July Fireworks Shows Near Denver

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s