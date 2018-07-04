DENVER (CBS4)– Thousands of people packed Civic Center Park or watched the livestream of Independence Eve to help celebrate America’s independence on Tuesday night.

Independence Eve, presented by Anadarko Petroleum and proudly sponsored by CBS4, brought a huge crowd to the park in downtown Denver.

The party started with Chris Daniels and the Kings.

For Coloradans like Lauren Shockey, it is the best way to celebrate the holiday.

“Fourth of July is my most favorite holidays. The saddest thing always was that it was just never long enough. For Christmas you get a whole month to celebrate,” said Shockey. “No matter how divided we are or what’s going on politically, this is a good time to come together. It’s what’s important.”

The night ended with a fireworks show synced with patriotic music by the 101st Army Band.

