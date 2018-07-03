  • CBS4On Air

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Wheat Ridge police are looking for a 7-year-old girl they believe is endangered.

Investigators say Zion Dominguez is possibly with her non-custodial mother, Fanesa Dominguez. The two might be traveling in a 1988 grey and/or silver Mercury Cougar with Colorado license plate 402-SRW.

The two were last seen Monday at around 10 a.m. near Harlan Street and W 38th Avenue.

Zion is described as 4′ tall, weighing about 50 lbs with shoulder-length curly hair.

Fanesa is described as 5’7, weighing about 180 lbs last seen wearing blue fleece pajama pants and a beige and pink silk camisole.

Further details about why Zion is believed to be endangered have not been released.

If you see them, you’re urged to call 911 or Wheat Ridge PD at 303-237-2220.

