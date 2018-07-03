  • CBS4On Air

Black Mountain, Campground of the Rockies, Colorado Wildfires, Fairplay, Park County, Park County Sheriff's Office, Weston Pass Fire
FAIRPLAY, CO - JULY 2: A helicopter returns for water after making a water drop on the Weston Pass Fire on July 2, 2018 near Fairplay, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Officials are forecasting more growth in the Weston Pass Fire burning in Park County.

The fire has grown to 9,342 acres as of Tuesday morning. At least one home has burned.

gettyimages 990755916 Weston Pass Fire Likely To Grow With Gusty Winds

FAIRPLAY, CO – JULY 2: A helicopter returns for water after making a water drop on the Weston Pass Fire on July 2, 2018 near Fairplay, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

There are 313 crews fighting the fire burning southwest of Fairplay, between Highway 285 and County Road 5 south of County Road 22. The fire is burning in timber and brush with mixed conifer and aspen.

gettyimages 990756020 Weston Pass Fire Likely To Grow With Gusty Winds

FAIRPLAY, CO – JULY 2: A large plume of smoke begins to build in the afternoon on the Weston Pass Fire on July 2, 2018 near Fairplay, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Fire officials say the fire is likely to grow with increased winds.

Livestock is being taken at the Park County Fairgrounds. Officials ask owners to bring adequate feed.

gettyimages 990756062 Weston Pass Fire Likely To Grow With Gusty Winds

FAIRPLAY, CO – JULY 2: Members of the Craig Hotshots return to their crew cabs after a long day of fighting the Weston Pass Fire on July 2, 2018 near FairPlay, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

US Hwy 285 is closed between Hwy 9 and Hwy 24 at Antero Junction. Residents with proof of residency may have access to County Rd 22, 18, and 24.

The Fairplay Community Center shelter and Fairgrounds are open.

gettyimages 990755974 Weston Pass Fire Likely To Grow With Gusty Winds

FAIRPLAY, CO – JULY 2: The glow of the Weston Pass fire can be seen from Highway 9 on July 2, 2018 in Fairplay Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The fire is 10 percent contained. Investigators say lightning caused the fire.

LINK: Park County Information 

